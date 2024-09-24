West Shore RCMP was busy last weekend, taking drugs out of circulation.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Deville Rd in Langford around 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21.



An unconscious man was spotted in the driver’s seat of a parked Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Officers say they found drug paraphernalia on the man's lap. Once awake, the driver showing signs of drug impairment.

The 40-year-old suspect was later identified as a parolee who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

In searching the vehicle, RCMP discovered 12 ounces of suspected cocaine, about six ounces of suspected fentanyl, three ounces of suspected methamphetamine and about one-quarter litre of GHB.

RCMP also recovered drug packaging and weighing materials.

Investigators say the suspect was transferred back into the custody of Correctional Services Canada.