West Shore RCMP are investigating a report of sexual assault that took place on Monday between 5 pm and 6:30 pm at the Eagle View Elementary outdoor playground in View Royal.

A female child was playing in the yard when she was approached by an unknown male suspect, who exposed himself and touched the child in a sexual manner. The child was able to leave the area safely and was physically unharmed.

Investigators have canvassed the area for witnesses and video surveillance. At this time, no similar reports of this nature have been received.

The suspect is described as a white male between 20-30 years old with longer than shoulder length hair, prescription glasses, wearing a black hoodie with white writing and green cargo style pants.

Anyone with video from that area at that time is asked to contact police.