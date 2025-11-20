West Shore RCMP are unpacking a crime in the Bear Mountain area of Langford.

It occurred just before 12-noon Monday, Nov. 17, as a courier was delivering packages to a home on Blue Grouse Plateau.

The home surveillence video shows a male suspect approaching the delivery courier, suggesting he was the resident -- and then taking the packages.

After the courier leaves, the male suspect walked away with the packages and got into the passenger side of a vehicle.

The suspect is described as in his 40’s with a stalky build.

At the time he was wearing a green baseball hat with Aston Martin logo, dark colored hoodie and blue jeans.

He was seen leaving in a white SUV, possibly a 2017 Mazda CX5.

If you have any information regarding this crime and/or know who this suspect could be please call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.