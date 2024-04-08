Police remind residents that if they find something in their home or own their property that may potentially be explosive -- don't bring it to your local detachment.

The message comes following some tense moments over the weekend for West Shore RCMP.



Officers got a call from a resident at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, after the person discovered some explosive material in their home.

In an attempt to be helpful, the caller told police they had loaded it in their vehicle and were transporting it to the West Shore Detachment.

Police told them to immediately stop where they were, get out of the vehicle and wait a safe distance away until officers.

Unfortunately, the driver had already parked and left their vehicle and the explosive material in the Veterans Memorial Park on the corner of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Goldstream Ave in Langford.

Police managed to close off the area around park until the Explosive Disposal Unit arrived on scene to secure and neutralize the materials.

West Shore RCMP have not released details on the nature of the explosive materials involved.