West Shore RCMP continue to investigate a DUI/collision 10 days ago in Langford - one of five impaired incidents in just one weekend.

Police say the driver of a 2020 Mazda 3 was turning left onto West Shore Parkway from Kettle Lake Drive just before 9pm, Saturday April 5, when it collided with the motorcyclist travelling east.

The rider has serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The motorcycle was extensively damaged.

The driver, a 30-year-old Colwood man, was arrested and issued an immediate 90-day suspension after officers observed signs of alcohol impairment; his car was impounded. He was also was fined for no drivers licence.

West Shore RCMP say that wasn't the only collision involving driving under the influence during the first weekend of April.

In fact, officers say four other impaired drivers were curbed in the 48 hrs between Friday, April 4 and Sunday, April 6.

"53% of impaired related crashes in B.C. happen on a weekend." - Cpl. Mike Jacobson, West Shore RCMP Traffic Unit.