West Shore RCMP Traffic Unit and Langford Bylaw teamed up to conduct education and enforcement on safe cycling & scooting at several locations in Langford last week.

On Thursday, Sept. 4, officers issued 25 warnings and one violation ticket for various infractions, including:

Cycling without a helmet: $29 fine

Riding a bicycle on the sidewalk: $129 fine

Careless cycling: $109 fine

The violation ticket was issued to an individual who had already received a prior warning.

Despite being given safety education, the cyclist continued to ride carelessly in the area and showed minimal receptiveness to the warnings provided.

Bicycles and scooters share the roadways and pathways with vehicles and pedestrians, and safety needs to be a priority for everyone,” says Cst. Riley Smith, West Shore RCMP Traffic Unit.

West Shore RCMP Traffic Unit is planning similar proactive initiatives throughout the community.