The West Shore RCMP is asking neighborhood residents to be watchful, following a sexual assault in the stairwell of Langford apartment building.

Police say a woman was sexually assaulted by a man in the stairwell at 2763 Spencer Rd. around 11 p.m. Monday evening.

Investigators say the victim was injured and is receiving treatment.

The suspect is described as 20-30 years of age; with light coloured skin; 5 ft. 7 to 5 ft. 9 in height.

He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and black pants.

RMCP Corporal Nancy Saggar says they're asking tenants and neighbors to report any suspicious activity.

Investigators are also asking anyone home video surveillance or dash camera footage who lives within a 2-block radius of 2763 Spencer Rd. to contact them.