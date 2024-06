West Shore RCMP is investigating a break & enter at CrossFit Lolo on Atree Drive in Langford last week.

Several items were stolen -- including two pricy ice baths.



The Kustom Kool Plunge ice baths are worth approximately $5800 each.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time.

Call West Shore RCMP at (250) 474-2264 to report any information regarding this crime.

You can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1 (800) 222-8477.