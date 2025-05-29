West Shore RCMP say a suspect, 34, remains in custody following incidents of vehicles damaged and rocks thrown through home windows in Colwood last weekend.

Police were first called just after midnight last Sunday, (May 25) for a report of a rock thrown at a home window in the 3000 block of Clement Rd.

Since then, police have received several similar reports from homeowners on Clement Rd, Allendale Rd, and Owens Rd.

Additional reports were received of damage to vehicles in the same area and during the same time frame.

Officers arrested Christopher Elliott at 7:30 Sunday morning. He's been charged with Mischief over $5000.

The investigation continues and West Shore RCMP are asking homeowners in the area to alert them if their property was damaged during the early morning hours on Sunday, May 25.