West Shore RCMP say a suspect, 41, remains in custody facing numerous charges in connection with two recent crimes.

On Friday, April 18, West Shore RCMP arrested Richard Kubik after responding to break & enter call at a construction site near the 2100-block of Bear Mountain Parkway.

Kubik was released after being charged with break & enter, disguise with intent, and possession of break-in tools.

One week later on Friday, April 25, West Shore RCMP located a F250 pick-up truck that had been reported stolen from the Duncan area.

Richard Kubik was allegedly in the vehicle.

Kubik was arrested again, this time charged with possession of stolen property over $500 and failing to comply with a release order.

Richard Kubik remains in custody until his next court date.