WestJet has reached a tentative deal with its mechanics to end a crippling strike that had disrupted the travel plans of 110-thousand travellers over the long weekend including several flight cancellations at Victoria International Airport.



In a news release overnight, WestJet says there will still be flight disruptions in the week ahead as its planes are brought back into service.



Airline president Diederik Pen says -- quote -- ``we take no victory laps on this outcome but will sleep better tonight knowing further harm has been prevented.''

About 830 flights were cancelled over the busy Canada Day long weekend.

You can check on flights out of Victoria International Airport here: https://yyj.ca/flights-info/flight-status/