Feel like spending some cash on some quality time on the water?

The West Coast's largest in-the-water boat show sails into Port Sidney Marina later this week.

The show attracts thousands of nautical enthusiasts from across B.C., Alberta and Washington State.

More than 200 new and used watercraft will be for sale, from paddle boards, kayaks, and inflatables, to boats and yachts of varying sizes, both powered and sail.

The event will also feature exhibits from marine-related businesses, including boatyard services, hardware, equipment, navigation electronics, and boating apparel.

A special treat this year: visitors can tour the Providence tall ship.

The show runs Thursday through Sunday.

There will be a free shuttle bus from the Swartz Bay ferry terminal and from free parking at the top of Beacon Avenue.

For more information, click HERE