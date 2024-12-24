There’s a changing of the guard at Government House in Rockland in 2025.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia as the new Lieutenant Governor of BC.

Wendy is a respected entrepreneur in Canada's hospitality industry and a dedicated community leader and philanthropist.

She is also the co-founder of the Pacific Autism Family Network, which supports neurodivergent people and their families.

Wendy's recognitions include the Order of Canada, the Order of British Columbia, The Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, the King Charles III Coronation Medal, and two honorary doctorates.

The Prime Minister thanked the outgoing Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin, for her service.

Lieutenant Governors are appointed by the Governor General of Canada on the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

They serve terms of at least five years.