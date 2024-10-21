So, how much rain did the atmospheric river actually bring with it this weekend?

Environment Canada issued a summary of the amounts throughout the event, lasting Friday to Sunday.

Victoria (Gonzales) came in with 68 millimetres of rain including, a record setting day of rainfall on Saturday. The new record of 40.6 beats the old record of 39.1 set in 1956. Records in this area have been kept since 1874.

Elesewhere on the South Island, the Victoria International Airport recorded 69mm, the Malahat recorded 99mm.

As wet as it was in the Greater Victoria area, it was dramatically wetter elsewhere on the Island and on the Lower Mainland.

Kennedy Lake along Highway 4 came in with the most rainfall on the Island at 318mm. Tofino saw 218.

Some parts of the Vancouver area saw similar quantities. Coquitlam was soaked with 256mm. That's where a home was destroyed by a mudslide and the search for its owner was ongoing Sunday.

Heading into the week, all rainfall warnings have been lifted in the province, and flood warnings have been downgraded to flood watches.