Boom! Just like that we're heading into the second weekend of May. It's Mother's Day weekend!

FRIDAY:

Tonight you can Cowboy Up! The Cops for Cancer/Tour de Rock 2nd annual fundraising Dinner & Barn Dance at 5pm at the Langford Royal Canadian Legion. The $35 tickets include a full BBQ meal.

SATURDAY:

The annual Buccaneer Days is underway in Esquimalt. The family-focused pirate-themed events include a BBQ, midway, parades & lots of Arghs! & Ahoys! There will be road closures along Esquimalt Road from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with detours in effect for the two-hour parade. The procession will begin on Dominion Road around 10 a.m. Saturday, continue along Esquimalt Road, and wraps up at Admirals Road.

The Fairfield/Gonzales neighbourhood Yard Sale Day goes 10 to 2pm. More than 50 homes are registered to participate and the parking lot at Glenlyon Norfolk School will also be a hot spot for cool deals.

The Victoria Conservatory of Music's 43rd annual Mothers Day Musical Garden Tour fundraiser this weekend features an opportunity to peek into and get valuable gardening ideas & advice at nine private mostly backyard Edens. Live music will be onsite at six of the locations.

Get your binos out! "Bird Week" begins this weekend; nature walks are all the rage. A fun, new addition this year is the "Scream like a Gull" contest - 12noon Saturday in Beacon Hill Park.

The BC Aviation Museum will host a celebration this weekend to mark the 80th Anniversary of Victory in Europe in 1945. It's an opportunity to a better understand what life was like at the end of WW2. More than 40 aircraft are on display from 10am to 4pm Saturday. Entrance is a $5. Special events include a display of the WW 2 Lancaster Bomber currently under renovation and a green screen opportunity to have your picture taken virtually inside the cockpit.

SUNDAY:

The 5th annual Sarah Beckett Memorial Run starts at 10 Sunday morning at Starlight Stadium in Langford.

The event, in memory of the local fallen West Shore RCMP officer of two, raises funds for local charities, including the Boys & Girls Club and local food banks.