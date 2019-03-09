It's a blustery Monday. A frontal system is moving across the south coast today, bringing stormy weather to the Greater Victoria region.

Environment Canada warns of westerly winds of 60 km/h gusting to 90km/h this afternoon into this evening.

BC Hydro outages are possible.

The system is also bringing 20-30 mm of rain. Drivers are reminded to monitor their speed to lessen the risk of hydroplaning in wet road conditions.

Between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain are expected to fall in parts of Metro Vancouver by Monday night.