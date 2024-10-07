A man faces numerous charges after screaming loudly in the 2,000 block of Cadboro Bay Road last Tuesday.

Oak Bay Police responded in the wee hours of the morning and found a suspect yelling profanity.



The individual was arrested for causing a disturbance and refusing to identify himself to the police.

Officers discovered an axe and a knife in his possession.

The suspect faces six charges including obstructing police and causing a disturbance.

Charged is 42-year-old Justin Eby. He will appear in court again October 17th.