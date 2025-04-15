The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 49-year-old local man wanted for three Fail to Comply with a Probation Orders.

Investigators have been unable to locate Robert Honeyman and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Honeyman is a Caucasian, 6-ft-3, 220 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and sports a beard and moustache.

Investigators say the photo (above) is recent.

Anyone with information on Robert Honeyman is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.