Victoria Police are asking for tips from the public as they search for a 30-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for not following the conditions of his release.

Colin Monkman is believed to be in Victoria.

He is known to frequent the downtown core, Victoria West and the Burnside area.

Monkman is currently serving a sentence for several weapons related convictions, assault, and violating conditions of a peace bond.

He is 5-ft-6, with a medium build, black hair, medium complexion, brown eyes, with very obvious face and neck tattoos.

If you see Colin Monkman, call 911.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call the E-Comm Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1.

To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.