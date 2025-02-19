If creating "Found Art" is your forte, Habitat for Humanity Victoria needs your creativity!

The charity is asking local artists to flex their creativity for their 3rd annual "Open a Door Online Charity Art Auction."

Each artist’s canvas will be a re-purposed item supplied by Habitat Victoria -- and chosen from the two local ReStore locations.

Doors, windows, small furnishings - artists select the canvas and medium from a wide variety of items in store.

Once complete, the works will be available for public bidding at Mayfair Shopping Centre during a 12-day display opening May 12th.

Artist applications are open until Thursday, February 27.