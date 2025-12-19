Remember to drop somes coins in the Kettle if you're doing last minute shopping this weekend.

As Canadians continue to feel the pinch of challenging times, The Salvation Army is joining forces with Walmart Canada again this year for an annual one-day fundraising event.

Walmart will match in-store kettle donations nationwide up to $100,000. Walmart has three locations in Greater Victoria.

Last year, Sally Ann recorded more than 3-million visits for support -- including food banks, meal programs and shelter.

The organization say Christmas assistance that recorded 345,000 visits for food hampers and toys.