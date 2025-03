The President of Vancouver Island University is stepping down next Friday.

Deborah Saucier has been under heat, from both students and faculty, who have both urged the university's board of governors to remove her.

Saucier said in a media statement that she was stepping down to focus on family and recharge.

VIU chief financial officer Emily Huner will become the acting president while the board looks for a longer term solution and begins a search for a new leader.