The annual check-up on how things are going in the eyes of Greater Victoria residents says the quality of life gets a B grade for the second straight year.

“This year, the survey found cost of living, housing, and healthcare to be among the most important issues in Greater Victoria. Imagining a future where our grandkids and future generations can thrive begins with gathering a clear picture of the quality of life in Greater Victoria today,” says CEO Sandra Richardson. The Victoria Foundation uses the report to help direct grants they give out in the community.

The 19th annual report asked a sample of 6,500 residents for the top issues facing the region:

70% cited the cost of living

58% housing

57% health care

55% homelessness

52% addictions

34% mental health

20% climate change

18% community planning and development

16% transportation

16% poverty

16% eldercare

14% economy

13% food security

12% municipal amalgamation

The vital signs report also assigns letter grades to specific issues, finding some shifts in four areas over the past 12 months

Housing fell to D minus from a D,

Health and wellness also fell from a B- to a C+.

Standard of living decreased from a B- to a C+.

Sports and recreation saw an increase from B to a B+.