The Victoria Foundation has released its annual vital signs report.
The annual check-up on how things are going in the eyes of Greater Victoria residents says the quality of life gets a B grade for the second straight year.
“This year, the survey found cost of living, housing, and healthcare to be among the most important issues in Greater Victoria. Imagining a future where our grandkids and future generations can thrive begins with gathering a clear picture of the quality of life in Greater Victoria today,” says CEO Sandra Richardson. The Victoria Foundation uses the report to help direct grants they give out in the community.
The 19th annual report asked a sample of 6,500 residents for the top issues facing the region:
70% cited the cost of living
58% housing
57% health care
55% homelessness
52% addictions
34% mental health
20% climate change
18% community planning and development
16% transportation
16% poverty
16% eldercare
14% economy
13% food security
12% municipal amalgamation
The vital signs report also assigns letter grades to specific issues, finding some shifts in four areas over the past 12 months
Housing fell to D minus from a D,
Health and wellness also fell from a B- to a C+.
Standard of living decreased from a B- to a C+.
Sports and recreation saw an increase from B to a B+.