The Maritime Museum of BC's 127-year-old classic 30' vessel Dorothy sails into the winner's circle once again.

The 9-metre long vintage vessel, built in Victoria in 1897, snagged the Classic Boat Award in her category: Best Restored Sailing Vessel under 40ft (12.2m).

Supporters of Dorothy's extensive refit and continued sailing along the BC coast have been anticipating the news of the 2024 Classic Boat Awards, handed out annually by the UK-based Classic Boat Magazine.

Dorothy was the sole Canadian boat in her competitive category.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at Royal Thames Yacht Club in London.

"The Dorothy story is truly remarkable. A very large percentage of the vessel is original." - Maritime Museum of BC Collections & Exhibits Manager Heather Feeney

Designed by Linton Hope, she was built in Victoria in 1897 by J.J. Robinson, for W.H. Langley who paid $1,800 dollars for the vessel, sailing and racing her during his 47 years at her helm.

Dorothy was donated to the Maritime Museum of BC in 1995.

After undergoing a raft of restorations over the past decade, Dorothy was dubbed to be in ship shape once more, and returned to the ocean waves two years ago.