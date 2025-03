The UVIC Vikes mens basketball team has reached the national semi finals in Vancouver.

The Vikes opened the U Sports final 8 with a 85-73 win over Bishops on Thursday.

The fourth ranked UVIC squad will take on the top seeded University of Ottawa at UBC on Friday.

A win would send them to the national championship game on Sunday.

Renoldo Robinson had 18 for the Vikes.