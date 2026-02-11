Looming BC Hydro maintenance work along the 200-block of Island Highway is about to make a dent in travel time from View Royal for at least a dozen days later this month.

Beginning Monday, February 23, crews will be doing critical maintenance work on underground transmission infrastructure along the 200-block of Island Hwy between Stewart Avenue & Plowright Drive.

Excavation work will close the eastbound lane of Island Highway, towards Craigflower Road in Esquimalt.

That means traffic heading toward Esquimalt will be detoured before the Island Highway/Burnside Road West intersection and Helmcken Road, funnelled instead onto the TCH.

Local roads in the area will be limited to local traffic only -- and will not serve as detour routes.

However, BC Transit routes won't be affected. Access to local businesses and street parking will also remain available.

Construction is scheduled to run between Monday, February 23 to Friday, March 6 -- but may take a few extra days.