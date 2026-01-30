The Town of View Royal is moving forward with non-enforcement period of short-term rental rules during the FIFA World Cup games in Vancouver, in anticipation of a possible increase of visitors, but B.C.’s ministry of housing says provincial rules stand for prospective hosts—including the registration requirement.

Councillor Don Brown brought forward the municipal motion to council. He said the town will not send bylaw to respond to complaints about violations of the town’s rules for a two-month period from June 1 to Aug. 1, 2026.

“If complaints do come in, bylaw will set them aside, then August first, go checking to ensure they are in compliance,” Brown said.

However, Brown said the town gets very few complaints in the status quo, in which short term rentals are not allowed.

Brown suggested many people will be travelling from long distances, meaning some will want to stay and enjoy travelling around the west coast before and after the games. He hopes the town can benefit from the “spillover,” from Vancouver, and the two-month period could also simplify things.

The province told CFAX 1070 in an emailed statement: “hosts must have a valid provincial registration number that matches the listing details on the platform. Listings that do not have a valid registration number will not be able to be posted by platforms, such as Airbnb or Vrbo.”

Destination Greater Victoria's CEO Paul Nursey shared an updated statement with CFAX 1070 today (Jan. 30), saying his industry organization plans to focus on its own program for the summer without additional marketing related to the FIFA games.

"Case studies including the 2010 Winter Olympics have demonstrated that spillover into Victoria is often modest or disappointing," he said in the emailed comment.

Brown spoke about the plans in View Royal with CFAX 1070’s Josh Hylden this week on Afternoons with Josh & Jade: