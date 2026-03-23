After more than four decades of service, Fire Chief Paul Hurst has announced his retirement from the View Royal Fire Department, effective October 1.

Chief Hurst’s connection to the department began early.

His father, George Hurst, served as a volunteer captain with the View Royal Fire Department for over 20 years, and Paul started helping at the fire hall at age 12.

He joined as a volunteer at age 16, became a career firefighter 3 years later in 1988, and was appointed Fire Chief in 2006.

During his tenure, Chief Hurst played a key role in shaping fire services in View Royal and across the region.

He was instrumental in the development of the View Royal Public Safety Building, completed in 2015 following a nine-year process, replacing the original 1957 fire station.

He also contributed to the establishment of the Westshore auto aid response model and was a strong advocate for a Greater Victoria regional fire service model.

In addition to serving the Town of View Royal, Chief Hurst also served as Fire Chief for the Songhees Nation and Esquimalt Nation, strengthening partnerships and emergency response coordination across communities.

Chief Hurst’s service has been recognized with numerous honours. He received the Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal from the Governor General of Canada in 2004, along with subsequent bars recognizing 30 and 40 years of service. In 2014, he was awarded the British Columbia Fire Fighter Medal of Bravery after rescuing a young girl from a house fire.

Beyond his operational leadership, Chief Hurst has demonstrated a deep commitment to community and mental health advocacy.

In 2022, he ran 640km from Port Hardy to Victoria in support of Wounded Warriors Canada, raising funds and awareness for first responders, veterans, and their families.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve the residents of the Town of View Royal and the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations,” said Chief Hurst.

“My journey with View Royal Fire is complete. I promised the Fire Protection Board of Trustees when they hired me that I would start and end my career in View Royal and I would work hard to ensure residents were safe and protected. View Royal was my priority, and I gave everything I had to protect our community values and their lives. I’m so grateful to those who put trust in an 18-year volunteer firefighter and the hundreds of past members who have joined me, at times what were difficult paths, but in the end, accomplished what was for the greater good and what was right for VRFD.”

The Town of View Royal is expected to share more information in the coming months regarding transition plans and opportunities to recognize Chief Hurst’s service.