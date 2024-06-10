Some of Canada’s top and future track and field athletes will be on hand at UVIC’s Centennial Stadium Wednesday night for the annual Victoria Track Classic.

Originally established in 1988, the event serves as a crucial stepping stone to global competitions in middle distances, sprints, and field events.

This year's event will once again draw top talent, including Gabriela-DeBues Stafford, Canada's fastest-ever 1500- and 5000-meter runner and two-time Olympian, who will run the 1500-metre as a tune-up for Paris. Former national champion and Pan Am Games bronze medalist William Paulson, who will run the men’s 1500-metres.

The 2024 edition of the ­Victoria Track Classic will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. Events to be contested are the men's 100 metres, women's 100-metre hurdles and men's and women's 400, 800 and 1,500 metres on the track and the javelin, pole vault and discus in the field.



The Victoria Track Classic is sanctioned by World Athletics, meaning athletes can gain qualifying points for the Paris Olympics.

General admission is $15, with tickets available at the door or for ticket information please visit https://vikestickets.universitytickets.com/w/ .

Kids 12 and under are free.





