Written and co-produced by Furtado, 7 is a collection of liberated pop music, both celebratory and deeply personal, from her perspective as a “grown woman living with no shame or apologies.” Inspired by an “inner revolution.”

A prolific songwriter and collaborator, Nelly Furtado wrote 400 songs over the course of four years culminating in her most inspired and personal collection to date.

“I thought I could live without music, but I was wrong,” she continues. “My craft is my passion. Music is so powerful and is such a positive force. I think listening to music is the healthiest vice in the world. I rediscovered my artistic voice through all of those sessions and I’m so proud of 7.”

Since releasing 7’s lead singles “Love Bites” and “Corazón”, Nelly Furtado has received praise and anticipation for the album from Rolling Stone, Billboard, The New York Times, and Vogue. The two singles have racked up 29 million streams, adding to her 20 billion career total.

With over 20 billion streams, 35 million albums sold worldwide, and multiple #1 hit singles, “Nelly Furtado is an undisputed icon whose innovative songwriting shaped an era and transformed pop music,” states her label Universal Music Canada.