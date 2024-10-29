Nearly one-million people cruised into Greater Victoria in the last seven months.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority will mark the end of the local cruise ship season on Wednesday with the arrival of 2300 passengers aboard the Norwegian Jewel.

It will be the 316th ship call at the Breakwater District at Ogden Point in 2024.

Since early April, Victoria will have welcomed approximately 970,000 passengers. More than 700,000 of those visitors disembarked to explore the city's attractions, landmarks and restaurants.

The 2024 cruise season remains on par with 2023, which saw 326 ship calls and 970,000 cruise passengers pass through Victoria.

The first vessel to arrive in 2025 -- will be a month earlier than usual.

The Disney Wonder will sail into port from Vancouver on Thursday, March 6.

Victoria's cruise ship industry contributes $130-million annually to the regional economy and is responsible for 800 direct and indirect jobs in Greater Victoria.

The Breakwater District at Ogden Point remains Canada's busiest port for ship calls.

Click HERE to review the draft schedule for cruise ship arrivals in 2025.

Meantime, Cruise Lines International Association hopes to include local businesses in an online survey to inform the results of the 2024 Economic Impact Study for Canada.