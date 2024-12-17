GoFundMe has named Victoria as the most generous community in Canada for the second year in a row.

This annual list highlights the communities that have gone above and beyond in support of Canadians, measured by the highest number of donors per capita on the platform.

GoFundMe recorded over 19,500 donations made in Victoria for 2024.

With a population of nearly 92,000, that results in a per capita donor rate of 21.3% – or over one in 5 Victorians.

GoFundMe remarked with another year marked by devastating climate disasters, a cost-of-living crisis, and general global unrest, this community has emerged as a beacon of generosity, demonstrating the incredible power of Victorians helping one another.