A 65 year old man faces two charges after a 12-year-old girl was exposed to an indecent act on a BC Transit bus last week.

Victoria Police initiated a surveillance project after receiving information about a suspect who had been committing indecent acts while riding the bus.



Last Thursday night, plainclothes officers boarded a BC Transit bus and observed the suspect commit an indecent act while seated next to the 12-year-old girl.



They arrested a suspect as he attempted to exit the bus.



Timothy Bush has been charged with one count of committing an indecent act and one count of exposing himself to a minor.

