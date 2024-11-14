The Victoria City Council voted unanimously in favour of a motion for the Mayor to write to neighbouring municipalities asking if they would be willing to host the Caledonia Place facility, also known as "Tiny Town."

If there is interest, the motion directs the Mayor and city manager to help BC housing and the operator, Our Place, with the logistics of the move.

Councillor Jeremy Caradonna described his motion as early planning, suggesting that Caledonia Place is a successful place for people to transition into permanent housing. He said he expects there to be interest.

"We have received informally correspondence from one jurisdiction and a soft interest from a second one about potentially taking on this asset."

Councillor Stephen Hammond also spoke in favour of the motion, suggesting most communities would welcome the current residents of Caledonia Place after the facility increased the standards for entry. He noted that it is unfortunate for people who "do have issues," who need to go to other facilities.

Meanwhile, Councillor Krista Laughton, who also voted in favour of the motion, said council should prioritize advocating for emergency warming centres.

"This table needs to be a bit more pointed at the kind of advocacy we're asking for and the difference it is going to make," she said, adding that advocacy to the province should focus on mobilizing the encampment and homelessness response through HEART & HEARTH.

Mayor Marianne Alto also supported the motion, noting that she's written many similar letters recently and that doing more would not require many resources.