The Victoria Shamrocks defeated the New Westminster Salmonbellies 15-14 in overtime on Wednesday night from the Q Centre to open the WLA semi finals.

It was one of the wackiest, nail-biting and memorable finishes to a game in Shamrocks history.

New West went up 13-12 at the beginning of the full 10 minute extra frame before Clarke Petterson tied it at 2:34. The Shamrocks took their first lead since being up 1-0 when Matheiu Gauthier scored with 2:28 remaining in overtime.

With ten seconds remaining on the clock and the game looking all but over, the Shamrocks turned the ball over in their own zone and Kevin Crowley pounced for the 'Bellies to tie the game at 14 with seven seconds remaining.

Off the ensuing ball drop, Kyle Pepper dug the ball free for the Shamrocks, moved down the left side and with a quick fake to the left and move to the right, he deposited the ball into the goal with 0.4 seconds remaining on the clock to seal the Shamrocks game one victory.

Game 2 of the best of 5 series will be Friday night in New Westminster.

Game 3 will be Sunday in Colwood with a start time of 6pm