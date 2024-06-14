The 5-0 Victoria Shamrocks are the only undefeated team left in the seven team Western Lacrosse Association.

They take on the Maple Ridge Burrards tonight at home in Colwood.

The Burrards are 2-3 and ended the New West Salmonbellies perfect start to the season earlier this week and will look to do the same against Victoria.

Shamrocks Captain Jesse King continues to the lead the league in assists (20) and points (28).

They’ll get another boost as do-it-all player Casey Wilson makes his season debut. The 23 year-old Claremont Grad just wrapped his junior season at the University of Denver and an NCAA final four appearance.

Wilson played for the Canadian National Team at the 2023 World Championship and will join his brother Max as one of 3 sets of brothers on this year’s Shamrocks roster joining Marshal and Jesse King and Davis and Brad McCulley.

Game time tonight is 6:45 and is available on pay-per-view webcast.