The Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) has finalized the schedule for the championship round, with the winner traveling to Ontario to compete for the 2024 Mann Cup Canadian Sr. A Championship.

The Victoria Shamrocks will take on the Langley Thunder in a best-of-seven match-up beginning Saturday night in Victoria.

In the 5th and deciding game, the Victoria Shamrocks beat the New Westminster Salmonbellies 11 – 8 at the Q Centre, while the Langley Thunder previously defeated the Maple Ridge Burrards in four games. “The Shamrocks have had a great season and were pushed to a deciding game by the Bellies, while the Langley Thunder had a strong late-season run, riding the great play of 17-year-old goaltender, Caleb Kahn, so the final series should be a good one”, said WLA Commissioner, Paul Dal Monte.

The winner of the final series will advance to the Mann Cup Championship against the eventual Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) champion from Ontario starting on Friday, September 6th. At the time of this release, the Peterborough Lakers are leading the Six Nations Chiefs 2 – 0.

The playoff schedule can be found below.

WLA Championship Schedule 2024 - Best of 7

Game Date Start Time Langley @ Victoria Sat. Aug. 17 6:30 pm Victoria @ Langley Mon. Aug. 19 6:30 pm Victoria @ Langley Weds. Aug. 21 6:30 pm Langley @ Victoria Fri. Aug. 23 6:30 pm Langley @ Victoria* Sun. Aug. 25* 6:00 pm Victoria @ Langley* Tues. Aug. 27* 6:30 pm Langley @ Victoria* Thurs. Aug. 29* 6:30 pm

*If Necessary

WLA Press Release - Burnaby, BC (08.15.24)