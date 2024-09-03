The residents at Tapestry at Victoria Harbour will have some unique visitors this week.

The Tapestry location on Belleville Street is one of three seniors’ communities, and the only community in Canada to be selected to participate in a joint research project exploring the link between physical activity, connection, joy and health as we age.



Researchers will participate in planned activities with residents, observing and interviewing residents individually and in focus groups as part of data gathering.

The goal of the study is enhance active aging education and inspire more people to remain active and interactive as they age.

The project is being led by researchers at the University of Ottawa and Simon Fraser University with the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) as a partner.

The project is funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.