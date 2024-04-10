The City of Victoria's online community engagement process is live for the next month as it develops a Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan.

The Plan is designed to identify opportunities and actions for the City and multi-sector partners to help make the community safer and to improve the wellbeing of residents.

The online survey will be available until Sunday, May 12 at engage.Victoria.ca. Click HERE for the link.

Hard copies can be picked up and dropped off at City Hall.

Victoria is also working with six local facilitators, getting the input of more than 40 local organizations.

Input from the public survey and community dialogues will help to craft the draft Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan.

The rough draft will be presented to city council for consideration in September.