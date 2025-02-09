Victoria voters have given their approval for the City to borrow 169 million dollars for a replacement for the Crystal Pool.

Saturday's referendum saw the Yes side recieve 9115 votes (58.71 percent) compared to the No side with 6410 votes (41.29 percent).

The preference of voters in the second question, was to have the new pool built on the existing Northern site by a margin of 60.57 percent to 39.43.

21 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in the referendum.

CFAX 1070 will have special local news coverage of the referendum on Sunday from 8 am to 1 pm on our regular newscasts.