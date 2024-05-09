The Victoria Royals have begun a very important off season.

The Royals made the playoffs this time around and seem to have a core in place for the next couple of seasons.

The US draft was held Wednesday by the WHL.

The Royals picked 8th and grabbed forward Braydon Willis from the Phoenix Jr Coyotes. He had 27 goals in 46 games this season.

In the second round, they picked up Defenceman Cooper Avelar from the Minnesota Walleye.

On Thursday, the Royals made two selections in the first round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

With the 8th overall pick, the Royals selected Jacob Schwartz from St. George’s U15 Prep (CSSHL).

With the 18th overall pick, the Royals selected Ludovic Perreault from the Winnipeg Bruins U15AAA (WAAA U15).

The Royals have also announced the acquisition of goaltender Spencer Michnik from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a conditional seventh round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Also, the team said they have acquired forward Daniel Morozov from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for forward Grant Reid.