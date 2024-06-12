Fireworks and a drone show will highlight the City of Victoria's 2024 Canada Day celebration.

On Tuesday, the City revealed plans for the annual celebration of the anniversary of Canadian Confederation.

Victoria mayor Marianne Alto spoke with C-FAX 1070's Al Ferraby on Wednesday about the plans for Canada Day.

DJ Shub the 2022 Juno Contemporary Indigenous Artist of the Year, will be the headlining musical act. DJ Shub, Dan General, is a pioneer of the growing subgenre PowWowStep.

Hey Ocean, Mauvey, Posh Coat, Yvonne Kushe and the lək̓ʷəŋən Traditional Dancers will also be performing live on the main stage on the Legislature lawns.

New this year will be a curated light-up drone show. Contemporary Indigenous artist Rande Cook will design the seven-minute drone performance that will take place immediately after the headliner. Alto says the "drone show performance is unique... and quite spectacular".

The iconic fireworks show will close out the celebration.

For the foodies, there will be an International Food Village on Belleville Street featuring a wide selection from local food trucks.

There will also be a family zone featuring a variety of kid-friendly activities hosted by the Victoria Fire Department, Victoria Bug Zoo and the Royal British Columbia Museum on the Legislature lawns.

Alto says the City is doing it "a bit differently this year" because they've hired Rifflandia Entertainment Company to produce the celebration for the City.

