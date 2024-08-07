Victoria Police plan special duty foot patrols, increased sheltering enforcement, and support for community partners in encampment removal, as part of their response to the growing situation on the 900-block Pandora Avenue.

The plan, which also targets the area around Ellice Street in Rock Bay, comes after an attack on a paramedic on July 11th. Since the attack, officers have been escorting Victoria Fire and BC Ambulance paramedics when responding to emergency calls the area.



Victoria Police Chief Del Manak says the new Pandora and Ellice Safety Plan aims to "remove encampments in their entirety" and to find and target the entrenchment of criminals who exploit vulnerable persons in those areas.

VicPD estimates the cost for overtime is $79,550 as the plan requires dedicated officers on special duty overtime shifts.

But, Chief Manak acknowledges that police alone cannot make a long term difference. "We can only temporarily improve public safety with our part of this plan. The overall and sustained success of this plan is dependant on the continued support and cooperation of the City of Victoria, bylaw services, and service providers that work in these areas, and the ability of BC Housing and Island Health to provide sheltering options and appropriate health care."

Phase 1 of the plan is the already ongoing elevated police presence.

The second phase over the next couple weeks will focus on sheltering enforcement, where police will work with bylaw and public works to remove permanent structures and garbage in the encampment areas.

The third stage will be a full removal of encampments. These phases will unfold over the next five weeks.