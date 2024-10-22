Victoria Police are looking for a convicted murderer.

70 year old Hugh Garlow is currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to abide by the conditions of his release.

Garlow is believed to be in Victoria and is known to frequent the downtown core and James Bay area.

Garlow is currently serving a life sentence for second degree murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, fraud, assault, and several other convictions.

He is five feet, nine inches tall, with a medium build, black hair, medium complexion and brown eyes.



Garlow has a very noticeable bend in his leg and walks with a noticeable limp.



He was last seen wearing a burgundy hat, green jacket, dark blue T-shirt and navy-blue pants.

