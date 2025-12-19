VicPD have released photos of a suspect they are searching in connection with a break & enter last week in Fernwood.

Around 2:30 pm, Friday, December 12, police were called to a report of a man entering a home in the 1400 block of Walnut Street (near Oregon) and causing significant disruption.

He left the scene on a bicycle, last seen headed westbound on Walnut Street. Investigators have released surveillance footage images of the suspect.

He is described as white, slim build, about 5'10", with brown hair. He wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

VicPD investigators would like to hear from you if you recognize this suspect or have any information.