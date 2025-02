The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide downtown on Wednesday.

Patrol officers were called to a multi-unit residence in the 1100-block of Quadra Street around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the scene to find one woman suffering from a serious stab wound.

She died a short time later. One man was arrested and remains in custody.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to community safety.