Victoria Police are investigating multiple disturbances attributed to a group of "youth" near the Buccaneer Days celebration in Esquimalt on Saturday night.

The first report was of a group of youth fighting. When emergency crews arrived the suspects had fled and couldn't be located. Paramedics treated four young victims who had been bear-sprayed.



Then, a woman and man walking with a cane were swarmed by a group of youth. The man was pushed to the ground. Again, the attackers had fled by the time police arrived.

Later that same night, a woman was also bear sprayed by a group of youth. Police are looking to speak to the victim who was riding a red mobility scooter at the time.

There was also a report that about $1000 was taken from a cash box at a fundraising tent.

Victoria Police say it's too early to say if all of these incidents are linked. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing as officers work to gather CCTV footage and speak to witnesses and victims.

If you were a victim and haven't reported it Victoria Police would like to hear from you.