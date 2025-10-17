Victoria Police is collaborating with medical experts from the University of BC and Island Healthon a first-of-its-kind study examining how protective police body armour impacts the effectiveness of CPR on officers during emergencies.

Recently, more than 70 officers participated in performing CPR on a specialized research manikin wearing standard police body armour.

Participants delivered three rounds of CPR, each lasting roughly two minutes. Researchers measured performance with -- and without -- ballistic plates.

VicPD’s Medical Director, Dr. Mark Vu, who recently co-led the "Tactical CPR" study with Dr. Christopher Hung, says the results will be published in the coming months, and will help improve CPR training for police forces across Canada.