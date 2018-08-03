A man was arrested Tuesday night after he claimed to have a bomb in his suite.

Just before 6 pm, Victoria Police responded to a call about a possible explosive device in a suite in the 500-block of Ellice Street.

The building was evacuated and BC Transit provided buses for a couple of hours for residents to shelter in while officers investigated.

The explosives unit and a canine team safely cleared the suite without locating an explosive device.

The man was released with conditions to appear in court at a future date.