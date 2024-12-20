Victoria Police made 42 arrests and recovered close to $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise in a four-day operation earlier this month in the third iteration of Project Lifter.

The project is an ongoing initiative targeting repeat and violent retail theft.

The most recent crackdown rolled out on Friday & Saturday, December 6 & 7 and again the following week on December 13 & 14.

Officers say one individual, who had been arrested twice within an hour at two separate locations, had been released by the courts earlier that morning for similar charges out of Campbell River.

Another, who had been arrested during the last iteration of Project Lifter, was arrested again.

Project Lifter launched in December 2023 to combat the increasing issue of retail theft.

In the past year, a total of 174 arrests have been made, spanning 15 days of operations and more than $50,000 in stolen merchandise has been recovered.